Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 9,235 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $265.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.