Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NILSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NILSY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. 56,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

