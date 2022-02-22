Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.10 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06900112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,560.63 or 1.00085378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

