Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86,435 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Pzena Investment Management worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pzena Investment Management news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.33%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

