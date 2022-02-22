Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $237.56. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

