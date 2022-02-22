Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

SM stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 5.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

