Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $122.32 on Monday. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

