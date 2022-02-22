Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

