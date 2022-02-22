Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

KWR opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

