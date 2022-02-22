Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.