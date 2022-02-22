QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.
QS opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 10.22.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
