Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.38 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

