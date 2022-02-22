Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.95

Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $1.97. Qumu shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 23,754 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qumu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.