Rate3 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51,733.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $120,084.26 and $51,733.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

