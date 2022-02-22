Raymond James Analysts Give Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) a C$5.50 Price Target

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) has been assigned a C$5.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, decreased their price target on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CVE MDP traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

