Raymond James Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $38.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.81.

NYSE:AR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 4.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

