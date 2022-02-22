Raymond James Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $116.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

