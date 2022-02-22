RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RICK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $609.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

