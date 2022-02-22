Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,921 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.79% of Realogy worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

