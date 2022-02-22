Reflexer Ungovernance Token Price Tops $130.97 on Major Exchanges (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and $624,024.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $130.97 or 0.00344024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,050.00 or 0.99944256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,802 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

