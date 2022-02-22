Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $264.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day moving average is $288.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

