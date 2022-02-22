Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

