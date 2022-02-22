Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.