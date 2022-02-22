Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $496.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

