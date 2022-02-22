Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

XOM stock opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

