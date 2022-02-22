Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

