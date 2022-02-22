Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.46 ($47.12).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO opened at €34.88 ($39.64) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.03. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.