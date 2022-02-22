Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.28

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.28 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 36177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 189,123 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 53.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,519,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

