Repligen Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average is $254.76. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

