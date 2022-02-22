Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Shares of CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

