Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

Shares of OVV opened at C$51.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.42. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.48 and a twelve month high of C$54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.12.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

