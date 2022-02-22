Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Resideo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after buying an additional 331,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after buying an additional 3,945,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after buying an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.