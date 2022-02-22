Reviewing Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NVE and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NVE pays out 139.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amkor Technology pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 12.90 $11.69 million $2.86 19.94 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.93 $338.14 million $2.62 8.95

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats NVE on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

