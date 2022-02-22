Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.