Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.13

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.13 and traded as low as C$50.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$50.65, with a volume of 17,767 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

