Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.46.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.