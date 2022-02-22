Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s current price.
RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.
NYSE RBA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.46.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
