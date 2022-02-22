Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 390.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

