Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $200.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Roku from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.77.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,915,850. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

