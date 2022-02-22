Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.77.

Roku stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. Roku has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

