Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.