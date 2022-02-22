Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

