Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 26,080 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.26% of Alamo Group worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ALG stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

