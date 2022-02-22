Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 378,616 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,922,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $124,326,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $104,673,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $59,210,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VSCO opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
