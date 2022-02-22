Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.17% of Eagle Bancorp worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.