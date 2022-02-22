Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,992 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $21,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $63,402,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $648.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $629.31 and a 200-day moving average of $624.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.