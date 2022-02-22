Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Outperform”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.
PPL opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
