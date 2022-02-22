Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to “Outperform”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.