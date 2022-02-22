Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 132,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,824. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.