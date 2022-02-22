SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAF-Holland currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.38 ($19.75).

Shares of SFQ opened at €11.16 ($12.68) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.89 and a 200-day moving average of €11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a twelve month high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

