Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.88.

SSL stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,449,421.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

