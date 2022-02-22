Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Eileen Doyle Purchases 13,800 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO) insider Eileen Doyle bought 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.25 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($71,978.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

